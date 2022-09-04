LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On September 4, 2022, at 3:57 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported home invasion with shots fired in the 21500 block of Old Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park.

Upon arrival a nine-year-old was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment and is in stable condition.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and continued the investigation.



Preliminary investigation determined two suspects forced entry to the residence and discharged at least one firearm at the occupants, striking the victim.

No additional injuries have been reported.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension 78043 or by email at Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.



Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.