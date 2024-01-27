"A Man That Can Change People's Lives": Deputy West Joins St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Please join the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Steve Hall in welcoming Deputy Dayvon West, the newest member of our agency. Deputy West took his oath of Office and was sworn in this morning by The Honorable Debra Burch, Clerk of the Circuit Court.

When welcoming him, Sheriff Hall said, “It is always good to welcome new people, but it is even better to welcome someone back. I remember a day when we were up front, and I said if things don’t work out, we’d love to have you back. That day is here. Lucky are we.”

Sheriff Hall went on to tell Deputy West, “This is going to be life-changing for you and your growing family because of the opportunities we provide and the way that we take care of our people…then you will give those benefits back to the community because there’s no doubt in any of our minds that you are the man that can change people’s lives.”

Deputy West has previously served as a Corrections Officer in St. Mary’s County and as a law enforcement officer in another jurisdiction. We are thrilled to introduce him to the community as our newest Deputy.