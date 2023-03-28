ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Wine lovers should mark their calendars for April 15th and April 16th, as the Maryland Wineries Association and Graduate Annapolis host “A Maryland Wine Experience.” This two-day event showcases wines from Maryland and abroad and features educational master classes, a bubbly and fun sparkling reception, the walkaround grand tasting and guided winery tours at two esteemed Maryland vineyards.

“We are thrilled that the inaugural Maryland Wine Experience is taking place in Annapolis,” says the Maryland Wineries Association’s acting Executive Director, Kelly Dudeck. “We’ve been planning this event for three long years and can’t wait to celebrate the state’s growing wine industry. This event and our venue provide us with the perfect setting to highlight quality, discuss terroir and experience a diverse collection of wines.”

On Saturday, April 15, attendees may attend Master Classes, covering topics ranging from wine and oyster pairings to creating collaborative wine, beer and spirits releases with other local producers. Following the day’s classes, guests are invited to enjoy tastings and live music at the sparkling reception and walkaround grand tasting, where the wine selection includes offerings from local and international wineries.

The program for Sunday, April 16 includes guided wine tours of Great Frogs Winery and the Vineyards at Dodon. Led by a Vino 301 Tour Ambassador, these great excursion packages include transportation, bottled water, charcuterie, and private tours of the vineyards and wineries. Those taking the tour will learn about local winemaking and sample delicious, locally-made wines.

“We are thrilled to partner with our Maryland Wineries Association friends to welcome guests to savor Maryland wines in the historic city of Annapolis and encourage all to enjoy the many shops, attractions, and restaurants throughout the region,” said Kristen Pironis, Executive Director of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. “We’re proud that Anne Arundel County is home to a growing craft beverage industry and we raise a glass to occasions like these that bring people together to support our state’s thriving wine industry—Cheers!”

Tickets for A Maryland Wine Experience are currently on sale as packages or as á la carte options. Don’t miss out on your chance to experience the best of Maryland wine. For more information about this event, and to purchase your tickets, please visit our event ticketing page. Guests interested in booking a stay at the Graduate Annapolis can do so here. The Maryland Wineries Association has partnered with Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County and the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism to promote A Maryland Wine Experience. Maryland wine is a vital contributor to the state’s tourism economy; Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County and the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism have remained dedicated to promoting the success of agritourism throughout Maryland.

About the Maryland Wineries Association. The Maryland Wineries Association (MWA), formed in 1984, is the non-profit trade association that represents more than 85 member wineries in Maryland. MWA’s mission is to develop and expand Maryland’s grape and wine industry – through education and promotion.