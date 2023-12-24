AACPS To Conduct Ninth International Parent And Community Leadership Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Public Schools Office of School and Family Partnerships is looking for candidates for its ninth International Parent and Community Leadership Academy (IPCLA), which begins February 13, 2024.

The seven-week academy is aimed at improving communication between the school system and international families as well as diversifying the pool of leaders in schools and the community who can better support the academic achievement of international students and English Language Learners. Meetings will be held during the day at various Anne Arundel County Public Schools locations. Transportation can be provided if needed.

Candidates must be born outside of the United States and/or speak a language other than English at home.

Participants will identify and discuss challenges facing international students and their families, gain a better understanding of AACPS programs and initiatives, and explore ways they can become leaders in their communities. Participation is free and sessions will be held from February 13 through April 3. Participants receive diplomas and will be recognized by the Board of Education at the end of the IPCLA sessions.

More information, including an application form (available in multiple languages), can be obtained at www.aacps.org/IPCLA or by contacting Frances Cruz at 410-353-4169 or Fcruz-serrano@aacps.org.