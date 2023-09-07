LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division (IAD) is actively investigating the actions of a Prince George’s County Police officer that were recorded and posted on social media. The Department is aware of two videos involving Corporal Francesco Marlett and an adult female. As soon as the agency became aware of the first video on Tuesday, IAD opened an investigation and Chief Malik Aziz decisively suspended this officer’s police powers.

As part of its investigation, the Internal Affairs Division is attempting to interview all parties involved as well as citizens with knowledge of the interactions. IAD encourages those with knowledge to please assist with the investigation by speaking with detectives. Your information could play a key role in helping us determine exactly what happened and taking appropriate action.

Once the IAD investigation is complete, the Administrative Charging Committee (ACC), which was established by Maryland law as part of the legislature’s police reform actions, will make a recommendation to Chief Aziz regarding any potential disciplinary actions. This is now standard protocol in all IAD investigations. The investigation will also be reviewed by the Police Accountability Board.

“I know the officer’s actions seen on these videos have sparked a range of emotions in the community and put a negative spotlight on this agency and the many hard-working women and men who wear our uniform. I expect every officer to conduct themselves in a way that will not dishonor this agency or this county. I assure the residents of Prince George’s County I take this matter extremely seriously,” said Chief Malik Aziz.

In 2016, a previous administration internally disciplined Corporal Marlett on sustained administrative charges of unbecoming conduct/child abuse and unbecoming conduct/assault second degree. Officer Marlett was removed from the next promotional cycle and fined $1500 for his actions. According to Maryland Judiciary Case Search, in 2019, a hearing was held in Calvert County and a judge denied a petition for a peace order after ruling there was no statutory basis and again in 2023, after a hearing in Charles County, a judge denied a petition for a final protective order after ruling there was no statutory basis. In both of those instances, we took these allegations seriously and IAD conducted administrative investigations and ruled the allegations unfounded. In the 2023 case, the ACC concurred with the findings and recommended that the charges were unfounded.