NEWBURG, Md. – Weather permitting, on Tuesday, March 15, two-way traffic will operate on northbound US 301 so work can begin to remove the existing Nice/Middleton Bridge toll plaza. Toll collection via overhead gantry located prior to the toll plaza structure will also begin for southbound traffic only.

Stay alert, obey posted speeds and keep moving through the work area.

Traffic delays are possible throughout the work area.

Tolls will be collected via a new overhead electronic toll gantry located prior to the existing toll plaza structure for southbound traffic only.

Always properly mount your E-ZPass transponder and keep your account up to date to receive the lowest toll rate.