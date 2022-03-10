NEWBURG, Md. – Weather permitting, on Tuesday, March 15, two-way traffic will operate on northbound US 301 so work can begin to remove the existing Nice/Middleton Bridge toll plaza. Toll collection via overhead gantry located prior to the toll plaza structure will also begin for southbound traffic only.
- Stay alert, obey posted speeds and keep moving through the work area.
- Traffic delays are possible throughout the work area.
- Tolls will be collected via a new overhead electronic toll gantry located prior to the existing toll plaza structure for southbound traffic only.
- Always properly mount your E-ZPass transponder and keep your account up to date to receive the lowest toll rate.