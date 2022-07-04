ST. LEONARD, Md. — We are receiving reports of a serious motor vehicle crash this evening involving a motorcycle that has left at least one person with serious injuries.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 3, first responders and police were called to the scene of a crash on Solomons Island Road, in the area of St. Leonard Road.

Crews advised that the crash involved a motorcyclist who had sustained serious injuries.

A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation was called to make the transport nearby.

Currently both northbound and southbound lanes are experiencing serious delays in the area.

Avoid the scene if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.