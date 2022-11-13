CALIFORNIA, Md. – It’s time to start shopping for Thanksgiving, and we have just the place to do it! The next Aeropark Farmer’s Market will be on Sunday, November 20th, for you to buy all the produce, baked goods, oils, and more that you need to make your holiday delicious! There will also be Stuffed Ham available, but supplies are limited – you can guarantee you get your ham by ordering ahead at 301-737-2714 and picking it up at the market.

The market runs from 9am – 1pm and is located indoors so you can enjoy watching the planes go by no matter the weather.

Historic Sotterley is sponsoring this special market at the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown and is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

This Airport Famer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

Pick up fresh and local goods like oysters, meats, fresh bread, oils, vinegars, baked goods, and fall produce to make your meals unique. Check out our vendor list on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org.

We hope to see you at the Market!