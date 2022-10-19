AFCM Gerald Edward “Jerry” Yerdon, USN, (Ret.), 85, of California, MD passed away on October 7, 2022 at Calvert Nursing Center in Prince Frederick, MD.

He was born on November 3, 1936 in New York to the late Leland Edgar Yerdon and Claire Mae Engle Yerdon.

In 1955 Jerry enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his county for over 22 years, retiring in 1977 as a Master Chief, E9. During his service he earned many medals, citations and accommodations. On February 23, 1963, he married his beloved wife Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Yerdon in Waldorf, MD. They celebrated over 54 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in June 2017.

Jerry was a life member of the VFW Lodge 2632, serving many years as the canteen manager and Quarter Master. He was instrumental in making sure the VFW was rebuilt after a destructive and devastating fire. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, earning the 32nd Degree. He was a charter member of the Patuxent Moose Lodge, past member of the American Legion and the Fleet Reserve. He enjoyed pitching horseshoes and played on a league for many years.

He is survived by his sons: Brian Yerdon of Great Mills, MD, Craig Yerdon of California, MD and Joseph Lancaster Quade; his sisters: Shirley Hull, Elaine “Suz” Yerdon and Betty Beebee; his grandchildren: Jenesis Elizabeth Yerdon of California, MD, Hunter Quade and Connor Quade; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and beloved wife, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Eugene Yerdon, Ronald Yerdon, Richard Yerdon, Robert Yerdon, and Pauline Wilson.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Rev. Joe Orlando at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22945 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Great Mills, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.