Agnes Theresa Kerig

Agnes Theresa Ford Kerig, 95, of Elizabeth City, NC (formerly of Leonardtown, MD) passed away on December 23, 2023 at Sentara Albemarie Medical Center in Elizabeth City, NC.

She was born on September 18, 1928 in Leonardtown, MD to the late George Ignatious Ford Sr. and Agnes Teresa Higgs Ford.

Agnes/Gramma Aggie/Gramma from California enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She loved her house plants (she had the most beautiful Christmas Cactus and Jade Plant in Ventura, California). She enjoyed some of the finer things in life like dining out at seafood restaurants, going out and socializing, and having company at home. Her work at Robinsons Department Store lead her to love nice clothing and jewelry and she had excellent taste in such. She loved coming back home to Maryland to reconnect with all of her loved ones, both family and friends in the summer. She was very generous when she would visit and would extend herself with presents to her family when she came. She enjoyed the crab feasts and it was “never too early for a nip” or a glass of wine which would always lead to colorful stories. She was taken care of later in life by her eldest daughter, Margaret Ann “Peggy” Lofink who cared for her for the last 20 years. Agnes was loved by all of her family and everyone looked forward to her visits. She was a vibrant woman who grasped life with exuberance!

Agnes is survived by her children: James Joseph “Jim” Kerig (Beverly) of Leonardtown, MD, John William Kerig (Susan) of Wallace, NC, Margaret Ann “Peggy” Lofink of Elizabeth City, NC; George Robert Kerig of Ridge, MD; Mary Arlene Kerig (John Kennedy) of Arlington, VA; and Catherine Virginia Burns of Imperial Beach, CA; her siblings: George Ford Sr (Sandra, deceased) of Suffolk, VA and Bernice Fairfax (Keith) of Lexington Park, MD; grandchildren: Eric Kerig (Kristen), Nathan Kennedy (Nina), Neal Kennedy (Jessica); Michael Kerig (Jamie Lee); Andrea Leon; David Burns; and Erin Nielsen (Ben); her great grandchildren: Kyle Kerig, Peyton Kerig, Isaac Kerig; Kylie Cammon (Michael); Jacob Kerig (Casey); Gunner Kerig; Chloe Kerig; Sam Kerig; Evan Kennedy; Cole Kennedy; Wren Kennedy; Alexia Booth; Mya Booth; Emma Nielson; Jake Nielsen; Abby Nielsen; Lily Nielsen; and Nace Nielson; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, James Joseph Kerig, her sister, Catherine Anne Ford Stone and grandson, Steven Travis Kerig.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

