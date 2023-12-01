Aguilar Delivers In The Clutch As Women's Basketball Stuns Stevenson

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (5-2) welcomed the Stevenson University Mustangs (3-3) to campus for a mid-week non-conference matchup. The Seahawks delivered a last minute basketball to squeak by the Mustangs 53-51.
How It Happened
- Stevenson led 17-9 after the opening 10 minutes of basketball largely in part to a 8-1 run over the final five minutes of the quarter. The Seahawks struggled to get much going offensively, but Melanie Aguilar and Amira Whitaker both connected on long balls to keep St. Mary’s within striking distance.
- St. Mary’s hit their stride to begin the second quarter and responded with a run of their own. The Seahawks scored the first seven points of the quarter and captured back their first lead since the opening minutes of the game. Melanie Aguilar continued to be a reliable scoring option for the Seahawks and Tray Mobray began to make the Mustangs pay off the dribble. St. Mary’s carried a two point lead into halftime.
- The third quarter was a back and forth affair that featured five lead changes between the two squads. Sam Blaylock was the straw that stirred the drink for the Seahawks offensively, contributing two three pointers in the quarter. Blaylock finished with 10 third quarter points. The Mustangs led by five going into the final 10 minutes.
- Sam Blaylock got the Seahawks off on the right foot to begin the final quarter of action, hitting a three pointer to cut the Mustang lead to just two. A made Melanie Aguilar free throw cut the Mustang lead to one. Stevenson would fight back, extending their lead to six with just over four minutes left. Back-to-back Melanie Aguilar free throws trimmed the Mustang lead to four and a massive Olivia Liszt three pointer got the Seahawks back to within one with 2:45 left in the game. The Mustangs and Seahawks found themselves knotted up at 51 a piece with just 30 seconds left in the game.
- Melanie Aguilar came out of a Seahawk timeout as the primary ball handler just over mid court with 30 seconds left in the game. Aguilar moved the ball to Amira Whitaker at the right elbow and then proceeded to set a screen for Sam Blaylock to receive the ball at the top of the three point line. Blaylock drew two players off the screen and Aguilar recognized that and slipped to the basket. Blaylock was able to find the wide open Aguilar under the hoop and she did the rest, giving St. Mary’s the lead with just six seconds left. The Seahawks would do their job defensively to close out the game and came out on top, 53-51.
Inside the Box Score
- Sam Blaylock had a team high 18 points and went 50% from behind the three point line.
- Melanie Aguilar chipped in 14 points, including the game winning layup.
.Up Next
- Dec. 2 | 3:00PM | vs. Lancaster Bible | St. Mary’s City, Maryland
