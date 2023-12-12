Aguilar Nabs United East Volt Division Defensive Player Of The Week Honors

LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Melanie Aguilar (Riverdale, Md./Parkdale) named the United East Conference Women’s Basketball Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday afternoon (Dec. 11). This is Aguilar’s first career player of the week honor.
The 5-5 guard helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team to a 1-1 week as the Seahawks dropped a tough 67-65 non-conference decision at Notre Dame of Maryland University (Dec. 7) and then rebounded with a come-from-behind 63-49 non-league win over Virginia Wesleyan University (Dec. 9).
Aguilar began the week with four points, two assists, one steal and one block at Notre Dame before tallying eight points, four boards (three defensive), and two steals against Virginia Wesleyan.
St. Mary’s College (7-3) will return to the court this Thursday, December 14, when the Seahawks host Mary Baldwin University (2-6) in non-conference action at 5 p.m. at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Arena.
2023-24 United East Volt Division Defensive Players of the Week
- Nov. 13 – Tray Mobray, St. Mary’s College, So., G
- Nov. 20 – Ali Lister, Penn State Harisburg, Jr., F
- Nov. 27 – Amirah Hackney, Penn State Abington, Fy., G/F
- Dec. 4 – Rachel Teats, Penn College, Jr., G
- Dec. 11 – Melanie Aguilar, St. Mary’s College, So., G
