AKC Paul Gustave Meinecke, USN (Ret.). 84, of Lexington Park, MD died on January 5, 2023 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s with his loving family at his side.

He was born on February 21, 1938 in Gloversville, NY to the late Robert Paul Meinecke, Sr. and Paula Weber Meinecke.

In 1955 at the age of 17 Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country. Starting with his first station in Japan, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam during the war, and then retiring after 30 years of service in Norfolk, VA as Master Chief in 1985. After retirement Paul relocated to St. Mary’s County where he began working his second career as a Logistician beginning at DYNCORP then moving onto Marconi/Tracor/BAE where he retired after 20 years.

On December 24, 1991, he married his beloved wife, Sharon Owen Meinecke in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 31 wonderful years of marriage. He was a proud member of AA for over 33 years, sponsoring many people in their journey of recovery. He was committed to helping people better themselves. He loved the New York Yankees, New York Giants, NASCAR and his dog Finnegan. He loved camping, working jigsaw puzzles, watching Turner Classic Movies and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife, Sharon, Paul is also survived by his children: Eric Meinecke (Sam) of Virginia Beach, VA, Lori Tribino (Mike) of Hollywood, MD, Cindy Randall (Michael) of Hollywood, MD, Heidi Guy (Wayne) of Great Mills, MD, Scott Owen (Tina) of Hollywood, MD and Douglas Owen (Jennifer) of Hollywood, MD; his grandchildren: Ricky Guy, Lindsey Guy, Alexandra Crain (Sean), Zachary Tribino (Rachel), McKenna Randall, Brynn Owen, Lacey Owen, Brayden Owen and Dylan Owen; his great grandsons, Owen Guy and Emmett Crain; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert P. Meinecke, Jr. and Delores Meinecke his former wife and mother of his son Eric.

A Burial at Sea will be held at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice of St. Mary’s and/or American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.