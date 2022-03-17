Alan Eugene Ballard, 80, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home.

Alan was born on April 3, 1941 to David Strickland Ballard and Dixie Myrl Mills in Capitol Heights, Maryland. He graduated from Suitland High School in 1959, served in the United States Navy as a radio operator, and attended the University of Maryland. Alan was an active Lion’s Club member, and enjoyed fossil hunting, watching the Washington Redskins, bowling, neighborhood potlucks, and a good laugh.

He is survived by both of his children: Lynda J. Skeen of Ashland, OR and Alan “Buddy” E. Ballard, Jr. of Silver Spring, MD. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, David Strickland Ballard and Dixie Myrl Mills, as well as both of his brothers Roger Ballard and David Ballard.

As he requested, Alan’s body was donated to the Maryland Department of Health State Anatomy Board for scientific research. His ashes will be interred at a later date at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Stroke Foundation at https://americanstroke.org.

Thank you to the Brinsfield Funeral Home for their help www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.