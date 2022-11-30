Alan Wayne Hunter

Alan Hunter, a resident of Gloucester VA, formerly from Mechanicsville MD, went to his heavenly home on November 28, 2022. He was born in Cheverly MD on September 24, 1956.

Alan leaves behind his wife of 44 years Marianne, son Jeff Hunter (April), and daughter Lisa Hunter. In addition he has two much loved grandsons Gavin Hunter and Kyler Hunter.

Alan worked for the Federal government at various agencies ending his career at the US Government Printing Office as a stationary engineer with 33 years of government service.

He loved the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, and gardening. Alan was a collector of oddities, gave a helping hand whenever needed and wrote limericks to bring a smile to many.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 am. at Bellamy United Methodist Church.

The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be following the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Wildlife Foundation or Bellamy Methodist Church.

Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of services.