Albert Ernest Herbert, Sr.

Albert Ernest Herbert Sr., 71, of Morganza, MD passed away peacefully on March 2, 2022 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on August 26, 1950 to the late Howard Leo Herbert and Martha Elizabeth Morgan Herbert.

Ernest is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He grew up on the family farm raising tobacco. On July 5, 1975 he married his beloved wife, Tamsey Lorraine Herbert in Roan Mountain, TN. Together they celebrated over 46 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed for many dedicated years as a maintenance technician with Seven Stars until his retirement. He grew large, bountiful gardens every year and loved to can his harvest. He enjoyed hunting, crabbing and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He liked to watch old westerns, listening to country music and Blue Grass, and playing lotto scratch off tickets. He was very handy and could fix just about anything. If he couldn’t fix it, it was not fixable. Ernest was a dedicated family man, and loved spending time with his family, whom he was very close with.

In addition to his beloved wife, Tamsey, Ernest is also survived by his children: Lourie Rena Smith of Morganza, MD, Albert Ernest Herbert Jr. of Morganza, MD, and Tommy Lee Herbert (Stephanie) of Morganza, MD; his siblings: Margaret Lawrence of Hollywood MD, Thomas Herbert (Elaine) of Bryans Rd, James Herbert (Maryann) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Dottie Bonner (Russell) of Pamlin, VA, Joyce “Sissy” Solomon (Woody) of Oakland, MD, Judy Oliver (Lewis) of Nanjamoy, MD, Emma Williams (James) of Hollywood, MD; Mary Coffey (Randy) of Farmville, VA, Louis Herbert (Shirley) of Mechanicsville, MD, Dale Herbert (Donna) of Mechanicsville, MD, Bessie Luca (Billy) of Port Tobacco, MD, and Martha Bonnie (Steve) of Hollywood, MD; his grandchildren: Daniel Herbert, Albert “Ernie” Herbert III, Katelynn Herbert, Justin “Jessie” Herbert, Cameron Ferguson, Ryan “Skeeter” Smith, Breanna Herbert, Savannah Herbert, Hannah Herbert and bonus grandchildren Jay Smith, Jr., Baylee Montanez; and one great grandson, Warren Montanez. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Howard Herbert, Joseph “Joe Boy” Herbert, Thelma Alvey and a son-in-law Joseph “Jay” Warren Smith, Sr.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday March 9, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home P.A. Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be his son, Albert Herbert Jr. and Tommy Herbert and his grandsons, Daniel Herbert, Albert “Ernie” Herbert III, Justin Herbert, Cameron Ferguson, Ryan Smith and Louis Herbert.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Thomas Herbert, James Herbert, Louis Herbert, Sr. and Dale Herbert, Sr.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.