Albert Francis Guy

Albert “Al” Francis Guy, 93, of Clements, MD, passed away on March 9, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Al was born on June 11, 1929 in Clements, MD to the late Anna Mary Agnes Abell and the late Claude Eugene Guy. On June 14, 1952, Al married the late Eleanor “Micie” Ann Nelson, with whom he shared 49 years and 9 children.

Al is survived by his very faithful companion, Evelyn Diehl, and his children: Tammy Pilkerton (Charlie) of Clements, MD, Ellen Nelson (Wally) of Chaptico, MD, Dottie Nelson (David) of Clements, MD, Francis Guy (Sandy) of Clements, MD, Agnes Bennett (Tim) of Clements, MD, Tim Guy (Irene) of Spring Hill, FL, Brian Guy (Kim) of Clements, MD, Mike Guy (Dawn) of Clements, MD, and Sonny Guy (Jen) of Clements, MD, 24 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.

Al was preceded in death by his siblings Joseph Stanton Guy, Claude Bryon Guy, Mary Agnes Hammett, Dorothy Elizabeth Emig, Laura Cecelia Gass, Nellie Evangeline Patrick, Anna Gertrude Haden, Claudia Abell Yates, Frederick Edmund Guy, Charles Perry Guy, and George Aloysius Guy, his grandsons Dale Nelson and Josh Guy, and his granddaughter Candance Ann Goddard.

Al was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He attended St Joseph’s School in Morganza, MD and graduated from Charlotte Hall Military Academy in 1947. He enlisted in the Air Force on December 30, 1950. While in the Air Force, Al received many commendations for his aerial mapping photography while serving overseas in Tripoli during the Korean Conflict. Al was honorably discharged on November 29, 1954. Prior to the service, he worked for Georgie, delivering Arrow beer. After the service he worked for Wink at Guy Brothers Implements. In November of 1961, Al and Micie purchased the lawn and garden business from Wink, creating Guy’s Brother Marine, Inc. Al worked on many small engines and quickly earned a reputation for servicing outboards, lawn mowers, chain saws, and water pumps. He built a quality business that provided for his family. After the death of Micie in 2001, Al passed the day-to-day management to his two sons, Francis and Mike, who still run the business today.

Al was a devout Catholic and dedicated member of Sacred Heart Church in Bushwood, MD. He was a fixture as the cashier for the church’s dinners and loyal to the church choir until circumstances prevented him from being able to attend. Al was a charter member of the 7th District Optimist Club and served as President for the Optimist Club in 1978. He was the club’s chaplain and official photographer and rarely missed an event. Al was a member of American Legion Post 221, Leonardtown Knights of Columbus Council, and former member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge.

In a few words, Al’s life could be summed up as God, Family, Optimist, photography, bird watching, gardening, sudoku puzzles, fishing, and spending time with family on his boat, the “Micie G”. Over the course of his life, he enjoyed being a member of the local pool and duck pin bowling leagues, Rocking Chair Softball and pitching horseshoes. He never tired of watching local softball, the Washington Nationals, and looked forward to football season and attending Washington Redskins games with friends. Of course, he loved his Budweiser, which he referred to as “Vitamin B.”

Al was a devoted husband, a present father, a supportive brother, and the perfect “Pop”. He will be missed deeply by all of his family and friends and undoubtedly will be remembered as the “Greatest Guy”.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 6:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, followed by recitation of the Rosary by the Knights of Columbus and an Optimist Prayer Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD, with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Kevin Pilkerton, Gary Nelson, Danny Nelson, Kyle Bennett, Jason Guy, Austin Guy, Michael Guy, Jr., and Eric Guy. Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters, Laura Ward, Rachael Bowles, Kari O’Brien, Brandy Guy, Melissa Lacey, Amanda Goddard Bennett, Shannon Farrell, Catie Brown, Ashley Jo Guy, Mikaela Guy, Elaina Guy, Emily Guy, and Elyssa “Lou” Guy.

Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church – Choir Fund, P.O. Box 37, Bushwood, MD 20618 and/or the Seventh District Optimist Club, P.O. Box 53, Bushwood, MD 20618.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.