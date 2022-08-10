Albert Norman “Norm” Bleakley, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022 at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Norm was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland to Al and Marie Bleakley and was big brother to Thomas “Tom” Bleakley. He spent his early years spending lots of time enjoying the outdoors developing his passion for hunting alongside his brother, cousins, and close friends. At 18, Norm enlisted in the Marine Corps and served as a sniper in Vietnam.

Upon his honorary discharge from the Corps, Norm continued his service to others by joining the Baltimore City Police Department. While serving he received numerous citations and awards for his service to the community. Norm’s career changed course as he took a job at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in their Security Department. It was here that he met and married the love of his life Patricia “Gail.” Together, they blended two families into one.

Not one to leave his devotion to service to others, Norm, his wife and children served the communities as Fire and EMS. Norm and members of his family volunteered for both the Solomons Firehouse and 2nd District.

Norm was also an avid volunteer with a number of dog rescue groups. His primary focus was on senior dogs and he spent countless hours providing them the love and comfort of a warm home to live out their senior years.

For his second act, Norm found his true calling when he decided to become an adjunct professor for the College of Southern Maryland. For almost two decades, he worked to mold the minds of the young adults in St. Mary’s County, relishing in the bonds he made over the years with his students. Teaching was his greatest passion, and he fought to the end to continue being there for his students.

In addition to his loving wife Gail, Norm is survived by his sister-in-law Linda, his children Tricia (Robbie) Aud, Michele (Tony) Pink, Thomas “T” Bleakley, and Jessica (Tom) Stringer; Grandchildren Brandon Aud, Benjamin (Yhamira) Aud, Brian Aud, Bailey Aud, Brodie Aud, Baylei Aud, Jason Pink, Sierra Bleakley, Emily Stringer and Jillian Stringer; Great-Grandchildren Trent and Ariyah Aud.

Norm was preceded in death by his loving parents, Al and Marie Bleakley, his brother Tom and nephew Tyler.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Norm’s name be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 and Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue Organization, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.

