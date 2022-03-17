Albert “Wayne” Combs

Albert Wayne Combs, 51, of Dameron, MD passed away peacefully at his home on March 11, 2022 with his loving wife, Michele, by his side.

He was born on November 21, 1970, in Leonardtown, MD, to Shirley Ann Brown of Hollywood, MD, and the late Raymond “Buddy” Combs, Sr.

Wayne was born and raised in St. Mary’s County. He was a 1988 graduate of Leonardtown High School. He was a Master Electrician and employed for many dedicated years with Dominion Energy. Wayne also owned and operated Patuxent River Oysters, LLC, famous for its sweet and salty oysters, popular locally and out-of-state. Being on or near the water was his happy place.

On October 19, 2019, he married his beloved wife, Michele Lee Combs, at their home overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. Wayne enjoyed listening to music and supporting local groups by attending concerts. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. He took great pride in growing bountiful container vegetable gardens and tending to his herbs. Wayne could often be found lending a helping hand to others, whatever the project.

He was a member of Local 26, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). He was a volunteer for Leslie’s Week, a nonprofit organization that gifts vacations to Metastatic Breast Cancer women and their families.

In addition to his mother, Shirley, and beloved wife, Michele, Wayne is also survived by his children: Emma Caroline Bracy of Lusby, MD, Tristan Mitchell Combs of Lexington Park, MD, Samantha Slade (Brandon Conner) of Lexington Park, MD, Meagan Slade (Randy Brooks) of Lexington Park, MD, and Joshua Slade (Kayla Miller) of St. Inigoes, MD; his siblings: Raymond “Buddy” Combs, Jr., Shirley Quinan (Tim), Teresa Hoblitzell (Brian) and Thomas Combs; his grandchildren, Kaia Conner and Sincere Brooks; his in-laws, Sonny and Gail Dean, his sister-in-law, Jill Mundell (Frank); brother-in-law, Doug Byrne; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Buddy Combs, Tristan Combs, Emma Bracy, and Joshua Slade will be serving as pallbearers.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3601 Eisenhower Avenue, Unit 450, Alexandria, VA 22304 and Leslie’s Week, P.O. Box 5856, Annapolis, MD 21403.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.