Alexander Drops 23 As St. Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Wins Second In A Row

BALTIMORE, Md. – Fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) tallied a season-best 23 points Monday night (Nov. 27) to lead the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team to their second consecutive victory. St. Mary’s College (3-3) posted a 77-67 non-conference win over Notre Dame of Maryland University (0-4).
How It Happened
- The Seahawks came out of the gates strong, racing to a 16-5 lead within the first five minutes of the game. First-year guard James Lerner (Herndon, Va./Maret) knocked down a pair of triples to fuel the run.
- Notre Dame turned the tables on the visitors, responding with a 25-9 run to gain its first lead of the game at 4:12 (30-25) as the Gators capitalized on 13 missed field goals and six SMCM turnovers.
- Three-pointers by Alexander and Lerner sent the Seahawks into halftime with a 34-32 advantage.
- A quick 5-3 run by the Gators to open the second half knotted the contest at 37-all behind Jalen Yates’ three-point shot at 17:13. Alexander answered for St. Mary’s with a triple of his own to hand the Seahawks the lead for good.
- Notre Dame hung around, not allowing the Seahawks to create any major separation until Alexander, who finished the game 4-for-4 from downtown, drained his fourth bomb of the night at 5:09 to cap a 7-0 run that stretched a two-point lead to nine (62-53).
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s notched a season-best 49.1-field goal percentage (26-53) for the game behind 56-percent (14-25) in the second half, leading to a season-high 77 points. The Seahawks recorded a season-high 53.8-three-point field goal percentage (7-13) as well.
- The Seahawks posted a 10-4 edge in second chance points, a 36-20 margin in points in the paint, and a 27-8 log in fast break points.
- St. Mary’s controlled the glass with a 44-30 rebounding margin as senior captain Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) grabbed a game-best 10 boards.
- Notre Dame committed only six turnovers to the Seahawks’ 17, collecting 20 points off those SMCM miscues.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- St. Mary’s finished with five players in double digits while Johnson registered his third career double-double and first of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
- First-year guard Kyree Smith (Baltimore, Md./City) put up season-bests of 14 points and seven rebounds in front of fellow Baltimore City College alumni.
- Senior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) and Lerner both finished with 11 points while Grant added seven rebounds and two blocks.
Notre Dame Game Notes
- St. Mary’s College men’s basketball alumnus T.J. Jordan ’08, who played for 19-year Head Coach Chris Harney ’97 for three years (2005-2008), coaches the Gators.
- Jackson Pugh paced Notre Dame with 16 points while Marquis James contributed 13.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Nov. 29 vs. Penn State Schuylkill (1-5) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Arena) – 8 p.m.
- Dec. 2 vs. Lancaster Bible (1-3, 0-0 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Arena – 1 p.m. (Dan Greene/Wayne Cook Memorial Game)
