Alexander Drops 31 Points As Seahawks Men’s Basketball Subdues Penn State Berks

READING, Pa. – Fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) poured in a season-best 31 points Wednesday night (Jan. 10) as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team earned their third straight United East Conference win. St. Mary’s College (8-8, 3-0 UEC) collected an 84-68 road victory over Penn State Berks (2-12, 1-3 UEC).
How It Happened
- Penn State Berks gained the upper hand first as Matthew Gingrich drained a triple for the first bucket of the game.
- The Nittany Lions stayed ahead of the visitors, growing their lead to six at 12:31 on a two-point jumper by Josh Mingledolph.
- St. Mary’s College strung together a 10-3 run to stake its first advantage of the game (25-24) at 8:23 on an Alexander layup. The Seahawks stretched that one-point lead to 11 three minutes later.
- Berks responded with a 12-4 over the final five minutes of the half and SMCM’s double-digit lead dwindled down to 41-38 at the break.
- The Seahawks maintained their lead in the second half but could not shake the Nittany Lions.
- Penn State Berks continued to battle and put together a 27-12 run over a 13-minute span to reclaim its first lead (65-63) since the 8:51-minute mark of the first stanza.
- The Berks’ lead was short-lived as back-to-back two-point baskets by forwards Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) and Jake Koverman (Severna Park, Md./Southern) sparked a 21-3 run by St. Mary’s College to close out the game.
- Sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) fueled the final Seahawk run with 10 points while the team connected on 8-of-10 field goals.
Inside the Box Score
- SMCM tallied a season-best 84 points behind a season-high 51.5-field goal percentage (34-66) as the Seahawks hit a season-best 34 field goals.
- St. Mary’s College more than doubled the Nittany Lions in the paint, notching 48 points to the home team’s 20.
- The Nittany Lions went cold over the final seven minutes of the game, missing 11 of 12 field goals, including misfiring on six three-point attempts.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Along with his season- and game-best 31 points, Alexander contributed seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a career-best two blocks.
- Henry finished the evening with a season-high 23 points plus six boards, two assists, and one steal.
- Koverman recorded his first double-double as a Seahawk with a season- and game-best 16 caroms and 13 points.
Penn State Berks Game Notes
- Three Nittany Lions scored in double digits as Berks lost its seven straight contest.
- Gingrich led the way with a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds plus four blocks.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 13 at Gallaudet (1-14, 0-3 UEC) – Washington, D.C. (Field House) – 1 p.m.
