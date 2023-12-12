Alexander Picks Up United East Volt Division Defensive Player Of The Week Award

LATHAM, N.Y. – Fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) selected as the United East Conference Men’s Basketball Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday afternoon (Dec. 3). This is Alexander’s third career player of the week honor.
The 6-3 guard helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team to a dominant 72-52 non-conference win over Cabrini University (Dec. 9) in their only game of the week. Alexander chipped in 11 points, six rebounds (all defensive), a season-high five steals, and four assists.
He currently ranks fifth in the United East with 2.3 steals per game, sixth with a .506-field goal percentage, and ninth with 3.9 assists per game.
St. Mary’s College (5-4) will be back in action on Monday, December 18, when the Seahawks take on Messiah University (2-6) in the Puerto Rico Clasico in Bayamon, P.R., at 2 p.m. (Atlantic Standard Time).
2023-24 United East Volt Division Defensive Players of the Week
- Nov. 13 – Grant Sareyka, Lancaster Bible, Sr., G
- Nov. 20 – Hollique Johnson, St. Mary’s College, Sr., F
- Nov. 27 – Donyae Baylor-Carroll, Penn State Harrisburg, Sr., G
- Dec. 4 – Jake Schalki, Penn State Abington, Sr., F/C
- Dec. 11 – Daryn Alexander, St. Mary’s College, 5th, G
Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @seahawksmbb
Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCM_MBB | Hashtags: #GoSeahawks #SeahawkPROUD #SweepTheSheds