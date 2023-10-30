Alfred Robert Iagnemmo, 99, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Hospice House in Callaway, Maryland.

Born March 26, 1924 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania to the late Pauline Bucci and Sylvio Iagnemmo who were first generation immigrants from Rivisondoli, Italy.

Alfred enlisted in the US Navy on June 10, 1941 at the age of 17. He served in WWII and is a Plank Owner and member of the original crew that commissioned the USS Midway. Though out his 20 years of service he served on the flight decks of the USS Ranger, USS Lexington, USS Bennington and the USS Antiedam. His Naval career also included service in the Korean War, where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal and Bronze Star. After retirement in 1961, he briefly worked for Westinghouse building radar systems. Making use of his military education, he began a 15 year career at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland until his retirement in January 1980. He proudly carries his 35 year service medal.

After this retirement Alfred and Rose relocated from Pasadena, Maryland to St. Mary’s City, Maryland. Both Alfred and Rose were devout members of Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in St. Mary’s City, Maryland. Through out retirement he enjoyed growing and canning vegetables from his garden. Both Rose and Alfred were Christmas in April volunteers providing meals to the workers.

Alfred met his future wife, Rose Violet Gunter, at the USO in Baltimore, MD where she was a volunteer. It was love at first sight. They married on April 26, 1947 and were married for 56 years. While suffering a prolonged illness, Rose remained at home with Alfred as her sole caregiver until her passing on June 7, 2003.

Alfred is survived by three sons, Alfred Robert Jr. of Fairfax, Virginia, Richard Wayne of St. Inigoes, Maryland and James Anthony of St. Inigoes, Maryland. His grandchildren include Michelle Sears of Linthicum, Maryland, Shelby Hansford of Topeka, Kansas, Bryan Iagnemmo of California, Maryland and Kevin Iagnemmo of Ocala, Florida. His five great-grandchildren are Daylan, Josephine, Colton, Paisley and Ryleigh. Alfred was preceded in death by his grandson, William Iagnemmo.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 Am., with services to follow at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 47950 Mattapanay Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veteran’s Cemetery in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where Alfred will be laid to rest with his wife, Rose.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

