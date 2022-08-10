Algie Addison St. Clair, 88, of Indiantown Farm, Chaptico, MD, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022, surrounded by his family at home.

He was born on February 3, 1934, in Dentsville, Maryland to the late Marshall Sedwick St. Clair and Ada Maude (Cooksey) St. Clair.

Algie spent his early childhood years in Dentsville, MD. At the age of 12, he moved to Indiantown Farm in Chaptico, MD, where he spent the remainder of his life. He attended Margaret Brent High School in Helen, MD. After school, he began farming. During that time, he met and fell in love with Nancy Garner. They married on September 10, 1960, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Chapel Point, MD. They spent nearly 62 wonderful years together. Their marriage resulted in six children: Desiree Spears (Robert) of Chaptico, MD, Mary Hancock (Ronnie) of La Plata, MD, Janet Thompson (Billy) of Bel Alton, MD, Lucy St. Clair of Leonardtown, MD, Michael St. Clair (Tabitha) of Leonardtown, MD, and Joseph St. Clair (Katie) of Chaptico, MD.

For most of his life, Algie attended LaPlata United Methodist Church. At age 81, he converted to Catholicism and joined the parish of Our Lady of the Wayside in Chaptico, MD. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather (aka Gooddaddy), and farmer. He was employed by Indiantown Farm for over 60 years. He was born to farm.

He began farming at the time of workhorses but over the years traded horses for Massey-Harris and Farmall/International Harvester tractors. He grew many crops including corn, wheat, hay, and tobacco—and the family vegetable garden. He also raised various livestock and especially enjoyed the Black Angus cattle. One of his favorite parts of farming was caring for newborn calves that had been abandoned by their mothers.

Algie was a hard worker—quiet, reserved, and forever constant. Some say you could set a clock by him. Even the cows recognized his faithfulness and came to feed when they saw his truck.

He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He could often be found on the porch watching the hummingbirds, enjoying his ice cream, and thinking about the farm.

Algie was predeceased by his wife, his parents, his sister, Rennie Kenlon, and his brothers, Cecil St. Clair, Preston St. Clair, and David St. Clair.

He is survived by his children, 18 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 37575 Chaptico Rd, Chaptico, MD 20621. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at La Plata United Methodist Church Cemetery on Rt. 6 in Dentsville, MD.

Pallbearers will be Tim Glass, Jeffrey Hancock, James Hancock, Cody Hancock, Brian Gillingham, Eddie Hewitt, Michael St. Clair, Jr., and Jacob St. Clair.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.