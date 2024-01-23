Alice Reid Otis passed away on January 17, 2024 in Potomac Falls, VA. She was born on January 26, 1922 in Bridgeport, CT. Both Alice and her late husband, Gordon, grew up in Fairfield., CT. In 1939, they met and fell in love at the University of Connecticut. Alice graduated in 1943 with a degree in Home Economics; they were married three days later, then moved to Key West where Gordon was stationed. For 20 years, she followed her husband in his Navy pilot career and devoted her life to raising their three children.

Alice then embarked on a 23-year career as a teacher. Her primary interest was always early childhood education, ranging from teaching preschool and early elementary to five years supervising student teachers and developing the early childhood program at St. Mary’s College. Throughout her life, Alice was involved in volunteer, community, and church endeavors. She was active with the AAUW and a board member of the Pastoral Counseling Center of St. Mary’s County. She was an avid amateur photographer. Alice will be remembered for her friendships, her love of learning, and her devotion to family. The Otis family spent fifty years at their Lexington Park, MD home. After Gordon passed away, in 2006 Alice moved to Falcon’s Landing Retirement Community where she enjoyed many active years.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, and survived by her children, Terry (& Nancy) Otis, Richard (& Patricia) Otis, and Nancy Otis (& David) Chamness, niece Maureen Adams Otis and eight other nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral service and internment will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Mary’s City, Maryland on Thursday, January 25 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following the funeral. Questions may be directed to Brinsfield Funeral Home : https://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com/

The family invites those who wish to make a memorial donation in Alice’s name to consider contributing to the Church of the Ascension Resurrection Parish, 21641 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P/A.