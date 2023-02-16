Alice Veronica Moreland, 90, was born on April 22, 1932 in Leonardtown, MD to the late James Rhody Barnes and Alice Gertrude Potete Barnes. She died on February 12, 2023 at the Angels Heart Assisted Living Home in Charles County, MD.

Alice was the devoted wife of the late Frederick “Freddie” Thomas Moreland who she married on April 5, 1968 in Our Lady’s Church at Medley’s Neck in Leonardtown, MD.

Alice received her primary education through the St. Mary’s County public school system and her degree at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Princess Anne, MD. She enjoyed an honorable career as an educator in the St. Mary’s County Public School system from 1956 to 1988, retiring after 32 years of dedicated service. Alice was a long-standing resident of St. Mary’s County and a treasure within the community. She was loved and respected by all who knew her, especially her students.

Alice was a woman of Catholic faith and enjoyed fellowship at Our Lady’s Church at Medley’s Neck. During her residency with CASA Assisted Living in Prince George’s County, MD and Angels Heart Assisted Living in Charles County, MD, she enjoyed in-home services with a Chaplain regularly.

Alice valued family and always inquired about how everyone was doing. She and her sister, Catherine, were roommates during her entire stay at both assisted living facilities. On days when the sisters were too sleepy to visit with family, the staff would report that they were tired because they were up talking during the wee hours of the morning.

Alice is survived by her sister Catherine B. Dorsey and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Proceeding Alice in death are four brothers, Andrew Barnes, William R. Barnes, Sr., Francis Barnes, and Peter C. Barnes and three sisters, Christine Edwards, Nettie Greene, and Gertrude Johnson.

Alice was a loving, caring, and giving wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed dearly, but her memory will live on through those who knew and loved her.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in Our Lady’s Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM with Father John Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.