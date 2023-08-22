Alina Lynn Gatton, 49, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 12, 2023.

On October 29, 1973, Alina was born to Timothy and Linda Gatton in Las Vegas, NV. After Alina graduated from High School in 1991, she pursued a degree in Biological Sciences at the College of South Maryland.

After school, she worked as a lab technician for over 10 years. Alina was passionate about her work and loved what she did for a living. She also worked as an optical, pharmacy, and water technician, all of which she enjoyed doing.

When Alina was not working, she liked to draw and was a budding artist, enjoying all mediums, from charcoal to clay.

Alina is survived by her parents, Timothy and Linda Gatton, her brother Tim Gatton, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD, and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resource Center.

Visitation and interment will be private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.