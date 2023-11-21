All Four Calvert County Schools Headed To State Semifinals

Credit: Patuxent Football via Facebook

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County athletes are representing on the football field for the State Semifinals. All four high schools; Northern, Patuxent, Huntingtown, and Calvert are still standing and playing towards the State Championship.

All four teams play this Friday. The Huntingtown Hurricanes play the Walkersville Lions at Huntingtown at 6 pm. The Northern Patriots take on the Linganore Lancers in Frederick at 6:30 pm. The Calvert Cavaliers are up against the Forest Park Foresters at Calvert with a 7 pm kickoff. The Patuxent Panthers go head-to-head with the Dunbar Poets at Patuxent. A time for that game has not yet been set.

The Football State Championships will be held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. Games will be held on November 30th, December 1st, and December 2nd. Game times and assignments will be released after this Friday’s games.

