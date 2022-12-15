Allen Wayne Stabler, 88, “Al,” “Gdad,” of Abell, Maryland, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family and special caregiver. He was born July 10, 1934, in Payne, Ohio, and was the son of the late Lester Stabler and Cecelia Zirkelbach Stabler, and the widower of the late Grace Mary Ellis Stabler.

Al is survived by his five children, Susan A. Stabler of Elkton, Gregory D. Stabler of Columbia, Jennifer A. Stabler of Greenbelt, Elizabeth M. Farrell (Robert) of Helen, and Ruth C. Franklin (Chris) of Mullica Hill, New Jersey, and his four grandchildren, Drew Farrell, Emily Farrell, Samuel Franklin and Isaac Franklin. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Grace Mary; his brother and sister-in-law Harold and Mildred Stabler; his sister and brother-in-law Betty Lou and Rex Tomlinson; and his brother and sister-in-law James and Joanna Stabler.

Mr. Stabler grew up in Van Wert, Ohio, where he attended elementary school and graduated from Van Wert High School in 1952. After graduating from high school, he attended Purdue University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Air Transportation. Following his graduation from Purdue, Mr. Stabler was employed by McDonnell Aircraft in the State of California for seven years.

While on a work assignment at the Patuxent River Naval Air Test Center, Allen met Grace Mary on a blind date and they were married soon after on June 25, 1960. After marrying Grace, Al attended the University of Maryland where he received a second Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He then accepted employment at the Technical Support Directorate working on flight test instrumentation, retiring in 2004 after 40 years of government service and over 50 years of total employment time at Pax River NATC.

Al faithfully attended Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue. He was the eighth grade CCD teacher for many years, preparing numerous children to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation, and also served as the Director of Religious Education. He loved to sing and was a choir member where he joined Grace as she played the organ. If there was a job that needed a volunteer, Al always jumped in to help. He was a Eucharistic minister, lector, and participated in every aspect of his church, from working at church dinners, countless nights at bingo as one of everyone’s favorite callers, as well as a member of the Pastoral Council and Finance Committee. One of his favorite daily events was attending morning Mass and joining his parish friends for breakfast afterwards several mornings a week. Mr. Stabler was awarded the Order of Merit by Cardinal Theodore McCarrick in 2003 for his service to his parish.

Mr. Stabler was very active at both Holy Angels Sacred Heart School and St. Mary’s Ryken High School over the 25 years his five children attended these schools, watching hundreds of sporting events and working at the concessions stand for the Athletic Boosters.

Al loved being at his home overlooking St. Clements Bay. He enjoyed watching and coaching sports, body surfing at the beach, reading, gardening, working word search puzzles, and watching the Game Show Network, especially Family Feud, where he was sure to tell the contestants when their answer wasn’t quite up to snuff. He loved to laugh and joke with everyone and always had a friendly smile and helping hand for anyone who needed it.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 15, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with prayers being celebrated by Deacon Ken Scheiber at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church at 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Stephen Wyble on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue, MD 20609 with interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery at 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.

