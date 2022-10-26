AMCH William Thomas “Bill” Durkin, USN, (Ret.), 90 of St. Inigoes, MD passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022 with his family at his side.

Bill was born on December 27, 1931 in Chicago, IL to the late Michael Durkin and Catherine Brennan.

After graduating high school Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country for over 21 dedicated years before his retirement as Aviation Structural Mechanic (Hydraulic) Chief Petty Officer on September 4, 1973. He served in the Korean War and as crewman for the P-2V and a flight engineer for the P-3 aircraft. He earned several citations, medals and accommodations. After his retirement he worked as a caring and dedicated vocational teacher in construction at the Dr. James Forrest Technical Center until his retirement in July 1991. During this time, he worked with many students teaching them the construction trade. They built many houses that needed to be sold so he earned his real estate license to help his students sell the homes they built. He began his career with a local real estate brokerage before opening his own company, Durkin’s Realty. He enjoyed working with people and helping them to find the perfect home. He retired for a third time on December 31, 2019.

On July 14, 1952 Bill married his beloved wife, Esther Mildred Theresa (“Millie”) Durkin in Seattle, Washington. Together they celebrated over 70 wonderful years of marriage. Together they enjoyed travelling, with some of their favorite travels being Ireland, Scotland and Sweden. In addition to carpentry, he also enjoyed story-telling and leather working. He was proud of his family, and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a long time member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD and the American Legion Post 255 in Ridge, MD.

In addition to his wife, Millie, Bill is also survived by his children: Douglas S. Durkin (Norma) of Parkton, MD, Theresa A. Waxman (David) of Bridgeport, WV, Matthew T. Durkin (Linda) of St. Inigoes, MD, Mark W. Durkin (Eva) of St. Inigoes, MD and Cynthia M. Urban (Tim) of San Fernandina Beach, FL; 14 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his five siblings, Michael Francis Durkin, Anna Mae Dierking, Patricia Josephine Lagesse, John Patrick Durkin, and Frances Agnes Purcell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680 and Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

