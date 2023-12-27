Andrew Rayburn Jameson, 94, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on December 21, 2023. He was born on February 8, 1929, to the late Andrew Jameson and Thelma Madline Davis.

Andy was a member of the DC Carpenter’s Union and worked as a floor layer for 32 years.

He married his beloved wife Betty Ann Guy on March 2, 1948, and together they had 4 sons, Andrew, Richard, Michael, and Steven. He enjoyed camping in Myrtle Beach, SC. He and Betty spent many months there and made many life-long friendships at the Ocean Lakes Campground. Andy also enjoyed woodworking. He took great pride in his skills and the fact that he was sought after in his trade.

Andy is predeceased by his parents; wife; son, Richard “Ricky” Jameson (Terri); brothers, Francis Jameson, Richard Jameson, and David Jameson; sisters, Martha Morgan, Thelma Shumacher, and Mary Weaver. He is survived by his children, Andrew “Butch” Jameson (Jo A.) of Waldorf, MD, Michael “Mike” Jameson (Martha) of Waldorf, MD, Steven “Steve” Jameson (Ginger) of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren, Tracy Gouge, Steven Jameson Jr., Malissa Jameson, Christina Dawson, William Jameson, Jimmy Coleman, Frank Coleman, John Coleman, and Kitty MacDonald; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service at noon officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD, 20622. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (or a charity of your choice) in Andy’s name.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD