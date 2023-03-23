Ann Marie Ratliff Weber

Ann Marie Ratliff, 63, of California, MD passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at her home with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren by her side. Born on January 12, 1960 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Charles Henry Clements and Agnes Louise Angle Clements. She was employed by United States Government as an Analyst for over 20 years. Ann enjoyed feeling the sun on her face, whether that was from a day at the beach or a walk at Myrtle Point with her loyal dog Teddy, as well as any activity that involved her kids or grandkids.

Ann’s continuous positive spirit and beautiful smile will forever live on in the minds and hearts of her family and many friends. Although her faith brought her comfort throughout her journey, it was in the last week of her life that it brought her peace in the knowledge of her destination. She fought a courageous battle until she no longer had the physical strength any more, and although we know she is no longer suffering, we will miss her until we are all together again.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Henry Clements and Agnes Louise Angle Clements of Leonardtown, MD; her husband Mark Ratliff of California, MD, her brother Earl Clements of Cape Coral, FL; her brother-in-law Norman Elliott of Leonardtown, MD and her niece Stacey Reintzell of Lexington Park, MD.

Ann is survived by her children: Melissa Tiger of California, MD; Andrew Ratliff (Jenn) of Valley Lee, MD and Daniel Clements (Sheryl) of Leonardtown, MD; her siblings Denise Clements (Jill), Charlene Elliott, Regina Lewis, Yvonne Reintzell, Michael Clements (Kim), Tony Clements (Janet), Mark Clements (Kristy), her 6 grandchildren Sarah, Shay, Charles, Hannah (Caleb), Layla and Ava and her 2 great-grandchildren Aubrey and Olive Rose.

