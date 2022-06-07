Ann Turner, The Iconic Face Of Gerber Baby Food, Dies At 95

TAMPA, Fl. – Ann Turner Cook, the woman known for being the original Gerber baby, tragically passed away on Friday June 3rd at the age of 95 in Tampa, Florida.

The Gerber Baby Food Company paid tribute to Ann on their official Instagram account.

Their post read, “Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies.”

The iconic image of Cook was created in 1928, when artist Dorothy Hope Smith made a charcoal sketch of her when she was just five months old.

The drawing was made for a contest that Gerber was holding at the time.

Sure enough the drawing won and became the official logo of Gerber in 1931, however, Cook’s identity was kept a secret until the late 1970s when she chose to publicly reveal herself.

In a 1998 interview with the Associated Press, she talked about the image and how it became iconic.

“All babies are appealing. The reason that drawing has been so popular is that the artist captured the appeal that all babies have.”

Her iconic picture continues to be a symbol of modern day consumer culture.

