Annapolis Included In The Top 10 ‘Best Small Cities In The U.S.'

Credit: Visit Annapolis via Facebook

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Conde Nast Traveler’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards placed Maryland’s Capital in the number 9 spot because of its charm, historic beauty, and waterfront lifestyle.

They call the town charming and mention the brick-lined streets and structures dating back centuries. And of course, it’s home to the US Naval Academy.

Alexandria, Virginia came in third. Charleston, South Carolina took the number one spot.

As for “Best Big Cities”, Washington, D.C. secured the number 9 spot. Nearly 530-thousand readers participated in the survey.

To see the full list, click here.

