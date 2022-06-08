Anne Arundel Boat Accident Claims Life of AACC Lacrosse Player

photo credit: Anne Arundel Community College

WEST RIVER, Md. – On Saturday June 4th, police responded to a call at West River near the town of Shady Side in Anne Arundel County.

A counsel boat cruising through the river had struck a channel piling, sending all six of the boat’s occupants hurtling into the water. Unfortunately, one of them never resurfaced.

The body of 21-year-old Nick Barton, a college lacrosse player for Anne Arundel Community College, was recovered by authorities not too long after the accident.

Barton was a Dean’s List student athlete who played midfielder for the AACC Riverhawks. He had played in almost 30 games across three seasons on the team and had a record of 39 goals and nine assists. He was a beloved student and teammate who impacted the lives of all of those who knew him.

Some of Barton’s friends and family have started up a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise money to create a scholarship in his name. Those interested in donating can find it at https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-in-honor-of-nick-barton?qid=3ac28d9fc1403a94da318ffa9844118b.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.