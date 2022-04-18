ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the County Budget Office released a new, interactive tool for residents to track county revenue and spending, the Budget and Data Development Explorer (BuDDE). The BuDDE can be found at www.aacounty.org/budde.

“Government works best when taxpayers know how their money is spent,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “This user-friendly new online tool allows every taxpayer to follow every dollar, so that when we ask for your input at town halls and hearings, you have the facts you need to make your case.”

The new tool currently holds data for the FY2022 budget year’s operating budget and revenue. Assistant Budget Officer Steven Theroux helmed the project to create the BuDDE, building the tool in-house and saving the county significant costs typically associated with similar projects in other jurisdictions.

“Making this data more open and transparent helps residents get a clear view of how the County is funded and how it is budgeted,” Assistant Budget Officer Steven Theroux said.

Here’s an instructional video on how to use the BuDDE, visit Arundel TV’s YouTube channel for a walkthrough.