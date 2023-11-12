Anne Arundel County Releases RFP For Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Installation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman in partnership with the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County announced that they are seeking proposals to contract installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure needed to begin the conversion of a portion of the county’s fleet of over 1,600 conventional vehicles to fully-electric models. Proposals are due by December 11, 2023.

“Governing for the future requires that we do our part now to reduce carbon emissions to mitigate the threats of climate change,” said County Executive Pittman. “Converting our county fleet to all-electric vehicles is another important step in our work to create more resilient communities.”

Through the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP), the Resilience Authority is seeking to evaluate the market for businesses to partner with the county to install EV charging stations at county-owned facilities. The county will examine how the private market can supplement the county’s stock with charging stations as well as contracting with partners to install and service county-owned chargers as part of the RFP process. The RFP is linked here. Deadline to submit proposals is December 11

In 2020, Anne Arundel County Government committed to the immediate replacement of conventional vehicles with more efficient models where possible, and began a long-range planning effort to identify the infrastructure, maintenance, and personnel needed to convert the fleet to all-electric vehicles within the next 15 years. The fleet will be gradually converted as vehicles are replaced with hybrid, plug-in electric, and all-electric models. By 2032, all non-emergency light and medium-duty vehicles purchased must be all-electric models, and by 2037, all light and medium-duty emergency vehicles purchased must be all-electric models.

The county has been working with BGE to install a number of charging stations on publicly-owned property as part of a broader push to electrify transportation in the county. To complement this work, the county also seeks to expand county-owned EV chargers on county-owned lots. The county is looking to contract with a partner to install and service county-owned charging stations.

The county’s investment in EV charging equipment increased with the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which increased funding to $7.5 million for EV infrastructure. In addition, Anne Arundel County and the Resilience Authority are working with the State of Maryland and exploring federal grant opportunities to support the procurement of EVs and associated needs such as infrastructure, training resources, and equipment.

“With rapidly advancing technology and support from federal and state sources, electric vehicles can be affordable for county and municipal governments, but we must develop the charging infrastructure to ensure accessibility across all our departments and operations,” said Matthew Fleming, Director for the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. “This is a great opportunity for the Resilience Authority to demonstrate its capacity to manage large-scale infrastructure projects, and an honor to work with the high caliber of professionals that exist within the Anne Arundel County government”.

The Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County is the first multi-jurisdictional authority in the nation established to finance and support infrastructure that will ensure communities are resilient to the impacts of climate change. Governed by a diverse board of directors and led by an executive director, the Resilience Authority works in partnership with the city and the county to identify, secure, and allocate critical financing for climate related infrastructure projects.