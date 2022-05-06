ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County is conducting a study to explore potential improvements for traffic operations, safety, and accessibility for all travel modes along Jumpers Hole Road from MD Route 2 to MD Route 177. The study is underway with collaboration among the County’s partners at the Maryland Department of Transportation and biking and walking advocates.

The current roadway has potential for improvement for the purpose of better managing existing and future vehicular traffic demand, managing vehicular travel speeds, and improving accessibility for pedestrians and bicyclists. Many local residents and stakeholders have raised concerns to the County about challenges in entering and exiting side streets, which could be compounded by potential increases in vehicular traffic.

The presence of the B&A Trail in the vicinity and proximity of residential developments to commercial land uses encourages a higher quality network of facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists, including dedicated separated facilities such as shared-use paths, bike lanes, and sidewalks.

With anticipated growth in this area, providing a safer and more reliable roadway system and better options for those who wish to travel by non-motorized modes will improve regional connectivity and improve quality of life. Proposed improvements would assist those who wish to reach nearby destinations, such nearby shopping centers, MD Route 2, schools, employment centers, healthcare, and tourism.

This study is an update and supplement to a County study completed in 2018 along this corridor. The first phase of this newer study has involved an examination of existing conditions, an assessment of traffic operations under future projected vehicular traffic volumes, and a preliminary analysis of the potential benefits of impacts of a series of possible improvement alternatives. The study team seeks public input on these alternatives by incorporating these findings. In light of COVID-19, public input can be provided through an online web page or via email, phone, or mail. The public is encouraged to learn more and provide input by visiting www.aacounty.org/departments/public-works/engineering/capital_projects and selecting “H539621 Jumpers Hole Road, MD 2 to MD 177”.

A virtual public meeting will be held on May 23, 2022, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Registration is required to attend – please visit (https://aacounty.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qd-6vqD0jGN0B1SNKmI2XT5bPvP0oEHxB)

to register. Upon registration, you will receive a link to log into the meeting.

Comments and questions can also be sent by email to Adam Greenstein, Project Manager, using the contact information below. hose needing materials in alternative formats can contact County DPW Customer Relations by phone at 410-222-7582 or by email at pwcust00@aacounty.org. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

PROJECT CONTACTS

Adam Greenstein

Project Manager

Anne Arundel County Capital Projects

(443) 569-9587 (mobile)

pwgree08@aacounty.org

The public comment period is open until June 5, 2022.