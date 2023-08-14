Anne Arundel Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Road Rage Incident Involving Firearms

GAMBRILLS, Md. — A man was arrested on August 13, 2023, after officers responded to reports of a road rage incident involving a firearm in the area of April Dawn Way and Maytime Drive in Gambrills.

According to police reports, the victim reported that a passenger in a car that was speeding through the area pointed a brown and black colored handgun at him and drove away. Officers located the suspect vehicle in the 2600 block of April Dawn Way. When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, he resisted, kicked, and spat on several officers.

Western District detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and recovered three handguns, a modified shotgun, an AR-style pistol, and related ammunition. One of the semi-automatic handguns recovered matched the description of the handgun used in the incident that was provided by the victim. Detectives found that two of the handguns, the shotgun, and the AR-style pistol, had no serial numbers, or had been altered or removed.

Daniel James Jarrells, a 30-year-old resident of Gambrills, was arrested and charged with 31 counts, including Reckless Endangerment x2, Assault-First Degree x2, Assault-Second Degree x10, Mal Destruction Property/Value < $1,000, Possession of Firearm W/O Serial#, Rifle/Shotgun: unregistered, Man Serial#: Remove/Oblit x3, Know Alter Firearm Id Number x3, Illegal Possossion of Ammo, Reg Firearm: Illegal Possession x3, Rifle/Shotgn Poss-Disqual x2, and CDS: Possess-not Cannabis.

He is being held without bond as of August 14, 2023.