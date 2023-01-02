Anne Jeanette Harris Rouse, 86, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of Kinston, NC, passed away on December 21, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on June 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. Floyd Harris. Anne was the loving wife of the late Douglas Rouse, Sr., whom she married in 1957 in Kinston, NC, and who preceded her in death on November 15, 1986. She is survived by her children Douglas, Jr. of Ft. Walton Beach, FL and David of Apex, NC, and her two grandsons Douglas Harland Rouse and Bradley David Rouse, both of Apex, NC. Anne was preceded in death by her siblings Claude Harris, Bruce Harris, Margaret Jackson, Faye Page, Charles Harris, and Edward Harris.

Anne earned her Masters Degree from George Washington University. She moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1969 from Texas, and was a teacher for the St. Mary’s County Public Schools for 30 years, retiring in 1996. Anne belonged to the Retired Teachers Association and was a member at Lexington Park Baptist Church and the XZY’ers.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a funeral service at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD with Pastor Chris McCombs officiating. Interment will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Lexington Park, MD.

