Annie "Doris" McKinney Silman

Annie Dorothy “Doris” McKinney Silman, 86, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away July 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Doris was born June 15, 1937, in Mechanicsville, MD, to Harry Joseph Alvey and Mary Helen Pilkerton Alvey and was 1 of 8 children.

Doris graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1955. After high school, she worked in accounting as a Tax Clerk. Doris retired at the age of 72. Doris had 2 children, Randy and David.

Doris is predeceased by her parents; son, Randy J. McKinney; daughter-in-law, Patricia Lynn Morgan McKinney; brothers, Daniel Alvey and Harry Alvey; sisters, Frances “Bea” Johnson, Margaret Gass, and Mary Bernice “Sissie” Cargill.

Doris is survived by her son, David Lee McKinney of Charlotte Hall, MD; brother, William “Bunchie” Alvey (Brenda) of Oraville, MD; sister, Eleanor Buckler (Jimmy) of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren, Julie Wood (Adrian) of Tappahannock, VA, Kara Iagnemmo (Bryan) of California, MD, Mitchell Jay McKinney (Kirsten) of Leonardtown, MD, Brandon McKinney (Whitney) of Cumberland, VA; and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm for visitation and a Mass of Christian burial at 12:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jim Taylor, Michael Gass, Ronnie Gass, Dale Gass, Mitchell McKinney, and Joey Buckler. Honorary Pallbearers will be James “Jimmy” Buckler, Joe Cargill, and William Bernard “Bunchie” Alvey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.