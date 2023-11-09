CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Join the Mayor and Town Council of the Town of Chesapeake Beach for the annual Light up the Town and Christmas Market on November 26, 2023. The Light up the Town is a free community event budgeted by the Town Council, offering community celebration and gathering as the Mayor switches on the Towns lighting display for all to see.

During the November 7, 2023, Town Council work session, Council Vice President Charlie Fink announced an exciting new addition to the Light up the Town event: an ice skating rink equipped with skates. Ice skating and fun for all ages will be available in the Kellams Complex Parking Lot from 3-7 PM on November 26, 2023.

The Light up the Town and Christmas Market will be open from 4:00 – 6:30 PM with activities taking place at Town Hall and the Kellams Complex Parking area. The Light Up the Town event kicks off with live performances by the Beach Elementary School String Orchestra and leads to an evening filled with the sounds of Christmas carolers, visits with Santa, a live 360-holiday photo booth, ice skating, sweet treats from local bakeries, and a Christmas market filled with greenery, wreaths, and gifts from local businesses.

You will not want to miss this years event and the holiday cheer and gathering it provides at the center of the Town of Chesapeake Beach!