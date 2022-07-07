Annual Wild Turkey Survey: Contribute Your Sighting Data

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – If you see wild turkeys between July 1 and August 31, please report them using the convenient online form below.

http://ow.ly/NGhP50JQstm

We have conducted an annual summer wild turkey survey since 1993. The primary purpose of this survey is to estimate reproductive success, but other important information can be obtained from the data.

Like most wildlife species, turkeys depend on annual reproduction to add new individuals to the population.

This survey, along with other sources of data, allows managers to monitor turkey populations and helps explain and predict annual or regional population changes.