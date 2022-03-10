Anthony Dawann Holt

Anthony Dawann Holt was born June 29th, 1974, in Leonardtown, Maryland to Sheila Barber. He entered into eternal rest on February 27th, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas.

Known to many as Tony, he was raised and educated in St. Mary’s County, Maryland and was known for his big heart, contagious smile, and being loved by anyone who had the privilege to meet him.

His many friendships and loved ones spanned throughout Southern Maryland and then into the Houston Texas area where he made his home in 2010 with his loving wife, Elizabeth. In 2018 Tony and Elizabeth settled and bought their home in Porter, Texas.

Some of Tony’s favorite past times included: Riding his Cam-Am motorcycle, baking his award-winning rum cakes, shooting pool, playing horseshoes, cards, and basketball, and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed fishing and visiting family and loved one’s in Maryland. Everyone knew that whatever they needed, especially if it involved a motor, Tony would be there.

Tony also took pleasure in traveling with his wife to places such as Bali, Indonesia, Mexico, Jamacia, and all throughout the Caribbean. His favorite place of all was New Orleans, where he relished in the food, music, and culture.

Tony leaves behind his wife Elizabeth Holt, his daughters, Amaya Holt, Julianna Pilkerton, and Alexandra Pilkerton. His parents, Sheila and Ralph Barber. His siblings, Robert Herbert (Danielle), Derrick Herbert (Maria), Chontay Holt, Shanene Herbert, Melissa Barber, Dorothy Thurman, his God-Mother Maxine Holt, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and family whom he loved and cherished. Tony also leaves behind his cherished dog, Moose, and his cats Ginger and Nola.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.