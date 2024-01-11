Anthony Robert Eckloff

Anthony “Tony” Robert Eckloff, 37, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on December 10, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital from complications from diabetes.

He was born on August 10, 1986 in Washington, D.C. He was the son of Karen Anne Eckloff and the late Howard Moore, Jr.

Tony loved his family and friends, playing video games, fishing, going to amusement parks and being with his favorite companion, his dog, Roxy. Tony was not blessed with kids of his own but was a great uncle to his nieces and nephews always letting them know how special they were to him.

Per Tony’s request there will be no funeral.

