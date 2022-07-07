Photo Credit: Pat Miesner

LUSBY, Md. — On Saturday, July 2nd, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision in Lusby. Officers were alerted to over 100 plastic bags holding fliers affiliated with the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

The fliers contained racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-vaccination propaganda.

They also portrayed images of President Joe Biden and his cabinet alongside flags of Israel, claiming, “Every single aspect of the Biden Administration is Jewish” and “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish.”

Calvert County was not the only place where the fliers were found. They were also discovered in the neighboring St. Mary’s County and other states like Colorado, Florida, California, and Texas.

This is also not the first time this year that residents in Calvert County have found racist propaganda in their driveway.

In January 2022, the same month as Martin Luther King Day, residents in Dunkirk, Maryland found fliers containing a racially-charged message, reading:

“Dr. King’s ‘dream’ has come true. Blacks and whites are miscegenating, destroying both races. The communist Jews are enjoying it immensely.”

Anyone with information or possible surveillance footage of the suspects responsible for these actions is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and please reference incident # 22-37730.

