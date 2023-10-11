PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Jan. 9, 2023) – Araf Al Ndee Al Apache, NAS Patuxent River Emergency Management Assistant, selected as one of five Department of the Navy recipients of the 2023 Secretary of Defense Disability Award.

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, Md. – Araf I. Al Ndee Al Apache, NAS Patuxent River Emergency Management Assistant, has been selected as one of five Department of the Navy recipients of the 2023 Secretary of Defense Disability Award.

“The struggle in having a disability is the same as having a super power; every new day brings a new challenge that if you succeed, it is because your fellow countrymen who are supporting you,” said Apache.

Every October, during National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Department of Defense (DoD) presents its Annual Disability Awards to DoD personnel and DoD Components. The DoD Outstanding Employee Annual Disability Award honors DoD civilian employees and Service members who have made outstanding contributions in advancing equal employment opportunity for individuals with disabilities. These individuals have made significant contributions to the DoD mission and best demonstrate the core values of their respective DoD Components.

Apache was selected for his unwavering devotion to duty and exceptional performance throughout his career in DoD service. While serving in the U.S. Army involved in Human Intelligence Collection (HUMINT) he was assigned difficult and dangerous duties. He significantly contributed to the capture and ultimate conviction of the 2009 North Carolina Terrorist Cell for which he was awarded the Army Meritorious Service Medal with Valor, one of several awards he received during his time in the Army. While assigned duty as Senior HUMINT training NCO for the Army’s 1st Division he developed and executed training requirements for all assigned HUMINT and CI personnel east of the Mississippi and those deploying OCONUS. After leaving the Army he became a Federal Government Contracted Security Officer. Serving at Fort Washington, an extremely important and sensitive DoD facility, he entered the DoD civilian workforce as a police officer. While there and in recognition of his ability and performance he was assigned to the elite Special Weapons And Tactics/Special Response Team.

In 2019 he accepted a position at Naval Air Station Patuxent River as a Security Assistant and was assigned to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC). He quickly established himself as a key member of the team, assisting in the planning and execution of numerous exercises including HURREX, Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain, and several real world EOC activations involving threats to life and property. Ensuring continuity of the EOC program during a 9-month gap of an Emergency Management Officer, he trained replacements and supported administration and management of the EOC facility, including the development and execution of a $120,000 EOC remodeling project. Most recently, he coordinated the transfer of equipment from a disbanding unit valued at over $109,000 to the EOC significantly improving the centers capability to sustain operations and display and disseminate information.

In 2022 Naval Air Station Patuxent River recognized his superior performance by selecting him as the Junior Civilian of the quarter and ultimately as the Installation Junior Civilian of the Year (JCOY). Rising above equally deserving peers at the regional level he was then selected as the Naval District Washington JCOY and was awarded the Civilian Service Achievement Medal. He is currently in competition with peers around the world for possible selection as the Commander Navy Installations Command JCOY. His unfailing commitment, work ethic and exemplary and loyal devotion to the DoD mission, people and civil service make him a most deserving nominee for this award.