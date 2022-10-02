Applications Accepted For Calvert County Purchase And Retirement Fund Program With New Price

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board announce the application period for the county’s Purchase and Retirement (PAR) Fund program is open now through Nov. 28, 2022.

Established in 1992, the PAR Fund program is part of Calvert County’s longstanding effort to preserve agricultural land. Through the program, Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) are purchased, retired and permanently removed from the market to protect farmland from development.

The BOCC recently approved a new purchase price of $5,000 per TDR, which replaces the $4,500 price previously approved in August 2021. The county will offer to buy development rights from willing sellers until funding is exhausted.

There is no limit on how many TDRs can be sold by an owner.

Current owners of Agricultural Preservation Districts may apply. Applications will be ranked by a formula established in the Agricultural Preservation Program rules and regulations.

The application deadline is Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Applications are available on the county website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PAR.

Completed applications may be submitted by mail to the Department of Planning & Zoning, Attention: Rural Planner Jennifer David at 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or by email to Jennifer.David@calvertcountymd.gov.

For more information, citizens may email Ms. David or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2238.