LEONARDTOWN, MD – Meet some of the women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office who administer the agency’s pretrial services for offenders awaiting court proceedings. Kristie Ardire started with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in 2012. Before joining the agency, she worked as a counselor with Walden.

With a degree in Criminal Justice, Ardire is now the Sheriff’s Office’s Pretrial Case Supervisor. Under the Pretrial Services program, a qualified offender has the opportunity to obtain medical or addiction services and/or continue working to provide for their family while awaiting trial. The program began in St. Mary’s County in November 2015.

Ardire was named by her peers as the Sheriff’s Office’s Correctional Officer of the Year for 2015.

Corrections First Class Monica Moncivais-Romero began with the Sheriff’s Office in 2016 and serves as the agency’s Pretrial Case Manager. With a degree in Forensic Investigation, Moncivais-Romero is the only female member of the detention center’s Emergency Response Team. She also serves as an interpreter for the agency and recently took the initiative to create Spanish versions of pretrial condition of release agreements.

Moncivais-Romero was recently named as the Sheriff’s Office’s Correctional Officer of the Third Quarter for 2021.

Thank you for your continued service to our community!

#WomensHistoryMonth