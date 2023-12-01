CALIFORNIA, Md. – In this week’s podcast episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco dive into the holiday spirit by discussing all things Christmas in Southern Maryland. From unique local traditions to the impact of COVID-19 on the holiday season, the duo explores the hidden gems of Christmas in this charming region.

The hosts began their conversation by acknowledging the distinctiveness of Southern Maryland’s Christmas celebrations, characterized by a hometown charm that sets it apart from other areas.

Hill remarked, “Southern Maryland Christmas is very unique. It’s got that home-town charm kind of feel.”

The hosts then ventured into the “stuffed ham controversy,” an iconic local tradition featuring corned ham stuffed with kale, cabbage, and spices. Frisco humorously disclosed, “I do not make stuffed ham, but I’ve eaten my fair share.” This led to a spirited debate on the merits of the spicy vs. non-spicy stuffed ham, highlighting the region’s culinary diversity.

The hosts also touched on the local Christmas tree lighting events, mentioning the large turnout and sense of community spirit they evoke. These events, held in various towns within Southern Maryland, signal the return to normalcy after the pandemic-induced disruptions of the past few years.

The hosts took a moment to reflect on the impact of COVID-19 on their previous holiday seasons. Frisco shared a personal anecdote about spending Christmas in isolation during the early days of the pandemic, emphasizing how unusual and challenging those times were. Both hosts agreed that they feel a stronger holiday spirit returning this year, along with the joy of family gatherings and festive traditions.

The podcast turned towards the various Christmas traditions and events happening in Southern Maryland, such as the famous Flat Iron Farm and Annmarie Garden in Lights. The hosts reminisced about their past experiences and expressed excitement about the return of these events after a hiatus during COVID-19.

They also discussed the significance of being thankful during the holiday season, emphasizing the importance of appreciating what they have while being attentive to the challenges faced by others worldwide. Frisco expressed a desire to “flood the world with gratitude” and encouraged everyone to embrace a thankful mindset daily.

In a heartfelt moment, they reminded listeners to cherish the season and make it special, not just for themselves but also for those around them.

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s clear that Southern Maryland is gearing up for a holiday season filled with tradition, community spirit, and gratitude. As Hill and Frisco aptly put it, this year’s Christmas in Southern Maryland is shaping up to be the best one yet.

